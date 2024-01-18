Open Extended Reactions

Palmeiras president Leila Pereira gave an unprecedented news conference only to female journalists to highlight the lack of women in football.

As the only female club president across Brazil's three main divisions, Pereira admitted she "feels lonely."

"Having just one woman in front of a big club in South America, this is not normal," Pereira said in the news conference.

"Why does it happen? Because we suffer several restrictions that prevent us from getting where we can go.

"I'm not going to solve the problem of machismo in Brazil and the world, much less in football, but with the strength of Palmeiras, we can be an example."

Getty

More than a dozen female journalists attended the two-hour long news conference at the Football Academy.

Elected Palmeiras' first female president in 2021, the Brazilian businesswoman Pereira stated the need for structural changes in the club itself to bring about gender equality.

Criticised for only allowing women journalists in the news conference, Pereira responded: "Don't be hysterical."