Andre Villas-Boas is seeking to become the next president of FC Porto. Getty

Former Chelsea and Tottenham coach Andre Villas-Boas has announced his candidacy to become president of Porto.

Villas-Boas, who won the Europa League, the domestic league title and Portuguese Cup during his time as Porto manager, will come up against long-serving president Jorge Nuno Pinto Da Costa in the elections that are set to be held in April. Pinto Da Costa, 86, has been at the helm of the club since 1986.

The 46-year-old, whose last coaching job was with Marseille, has aims to modernise the Portuguese club.

"It's not because we are not grateful to Jorge Nuno Pinto da Costa, it's because FC Porto is at a different stage in its life," Villas-Boas said

"FC Porto needs change. I have been preparing myself in this sense, to be a driver of transformation for FC Porto."