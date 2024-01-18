Open Extended Reactions

Istanbul Basaksehir have fined Israeli midfielder Eden Kartsev and loaned him back to his former club Maccabi Haifa after he posted a message of support on social media for hostages being held by Hamas.

Kartsev, 23, had on Sunday shared the slogan "Bring them home now," on Instagram, referring to the Israeli citizens who have been held hostage by Hamas for 100 days.

A Basaksehir spokesperson said his post had "violated the sensitive values of our country" and the player was loaned to Maccabi Haifa, where he graduated through the academy, until the end of the season.

Istanbul Basaksehir play their home games at the Fatih Terim Stadium. Photo by Jan Kruger - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images

The Basaksehir statement also noted Karzev took the post down from his social media account when asked by the club on Monday.

Karzev, who has played 11 times in the Turkish Super Lig this season, is the second Israeli player after Sagiv Jehezkel to face punishment from a Turkish team for messages of support for the hostages of the Oct. 7 attacks by Hamas.

Israel international Jehezkel was charged by Turkish authorities on Monday for displaying a bandage on his wrist with the words "100 Days 7.10" in reference to the hostages after scoring during Antalyaspor's draw with Trabzonspor on Sunday.

Information from Reuters contributed to this report.