Mohamed Salah was substituted due to a suspected hamstring injury during the first half of Egypt's Africa Cup of Nations match against Ghana at the Felix Houphouet Boigny Stadium in Abidjan on Thursday.

The Liverpool forward pulled up while attempting a run in the 45th minute, and sat dejectedly on the turf awaiting treatment, before being replaced.

Encouragingly for Pharaohs and Reds fans, the 31-year-old captain was able to walk off the pitch unaided -- albeit in some discomfort -- with the forward appearing to gesture towards his left hamstring as he received treatment.

Moments after Salah was replaced, West Ham United's Mohammed Kudus -- himself making a return from injury -- opened the scoring for Ghana with a magnificent left-footed effort from outside the box after carving himself some space.

Kudus scored again in the second half but Egypt twice came from behind to rescue a 2-2 draw.

Mohamed Salah's injury will be a big worry to Premier League-title chasing Liverpool. Ulrik Pedersen/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Salah had endured a frustrating first half for the North African heavyweights as he was well marshalled by Gideon Mensah and had appeals for a penalty turned down after being blocked in the opposition box.

He salvaged a point for Egypt in their opener against Mozambique, converting a penalty in the 97th minute as the Pharaohs laboured to a 2-2 draw in their tournament opener.

Egypt, the most successful side in Nations Cup history, have won the tournament seven times, although Salah has twice been on the losing side in finals -- in 2017 and 2022.

Ghana, who opened their tournament with a disappointing 2-1 defeat by Cape Verde, face Mozambique in their final Group B game on Monday, while Egypt conclude their opening round fixtures against Cape Verde in Abidjan.