The winter transfer window is now open in Europe, and there are plenty of moves in the works and gossip swirling around. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Wirtz worth over €130 million according to Leverkusen

Real Madrid, Manchester City, and Bayern Munich are among the top clubs keeping their tabs on Bayer Leverkusen attacking midfielder Florian Wirtz, according to Sport Bild.

That comes despite an agreement being made that the 20-year-old -- whose current contract runs until 2027 -- will stay with the Bundesliga league leaders until at least 2025.

His father and advisor Hans-Joachim Wirtz has stated that Florian will be with the club for some time, but there is said to be a back door out of the club with father and son not being 100% committed to them.

Whether Wirtz's departure comes in 2024 or 2025, a move will require over €130 million with some in Leverkusen feeling that the sum will be €150m.

All of Europe's top clubs are watching the Germany international's every move to see whether they could sign him.

Since manager Xabi Alonso is very likely to stay put past the summer after Carlo Ancelotti extended his contract at Real Madrid by two years, Wirtz will not be moving for the time being.

Leverkusen aims to persuade Wirtz to extend his current contract rather than accepting a large offer for him, and they could even make him their first player to get close to a €10m-per-year contract.

Even so, there are no concrete discussions about a departure or extension at the moment.

Bayer Leverkusen's Florian Wirtz has continued to attract the interest of some of the world's biggest clubs. (Photo by Jörg Schüler/Bayer 04 Leverkusen via Getty Images)

PAPER GOSSIP

- Manchester United are interested in Bayern Munich centre-back Matthijs de Ligt, reports La Gazzetta dello Sport, with the 24-year-old potentially set to change clubs in the summer due to his strained relationship with manager Thomas Tuchel. Elsewhere, Florian Plettenberg has stated that Bayer Leverkusen's Odilon Kossounou is also among the centre-backs that the Red Devils are monitoring ahead of the summer, with the 23-year-old's impressive displays putting him on the Premier League club's extended list of options.

- Fabrizio Romano has stated that any reports that Al Hilal have terminated Neymar's contract have been described by sources as "fake news." The Saudi Arabian club removed the 31-year-old from their squad list so that Renan Lodi can be included as a foreigner due to Neymar sustaining an injury that will keep him out for the rest of the season.

- Juventus, Napoli, Manchester City, Barcelona, Bayern Munich, and Liverpool have all held discussions with Shakhtar Donetsk attacking midfielder Heorhiy Sudakov's entourage, reports Calciomercato. Liverpool have been the most serious about the 21-year-old, whom Shakhtar want €40m for with the Ukrainian club expected to be tough negotiators.

- Middlesbrough forward Morgan Rogers has emerged as Aston Villa's priority for the winter window with the Premier League club making an approach, as reported by The Athletic. No agreement has been reached but the 21-year-old and Villa manager Unai Emery are both excited about the prospect of the move, while Villa are also set to complete the signing of 18-year-old right-back Kosta Nedeljkovic from Red Star Belgrade.

- Napoli are very interested in RB Salzburg centre-back Oumar Solet and have already reached an agreement with the Austrian club to sign him, reports Foot Mercato. The parties still need to find a financial agreement, though.