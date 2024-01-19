Open Extended Reactions

Brentford head coach Thomas Frank has said that Ivan Toney will captain the team when the forward makes his return from an eight-month ban against Nottingham Forest in the Premier League on Saturday.

Toney's was suspended from all football related activity by the English Football Association (FA) after being charged with a total of 262 breaches of the governing body's betting regulations.

The 27-year-old's ban was eventually eased after he was diagnosed as a gambling addict, allowing him to train and play in behind closed doors friendlies for Brentford B in preparation for his return to the first team.

"He's buzzing like an eight-year-old boy who wants to go out and play his first football game -- it's pure joy," the Brentford manager told a news conference.

"I'm looking into the eyes of a player who is very committed and very excited. I'll break it now that he will start tomorrow, and he will also lead the team out of the tunnel as captain."

Toney scored 20 goals in 30 league appearances last season before he was banned by the FA.

The forward's return could not come at a better time with the club in 16th place, three points above the relegation zone, and one point behind 15th-placed Forest.

"Not only this week, the last three-and-a-half years, he is a special character in many ways, he's a fantastic person to be around myself, the staff, the players, the energy he brings, the smile, the positivity at the training ground," Frank said.

"On the pitch he wants to win, he wants to help the team, of course it's a massive boost. It's like a new signing. He's the second best striker in my opinion in the Premier League."

One worry for Frank is that with the January transfer window still open, Toney could be lured away by a big-money offer from the likes of Chelsea and Arsenal who are interested in a move for the England international, according to ESPN sources.

"As I said earlier in these conferences, it's 99%, that he will stay here but football is crazy, you never know what will happen tomorrow," Frank said.

"He's committed to helping the team, that's all that's on his mind he wants to stay here, he wants to help the team."

Frank also confirmed that left-back Sergio Reguilón is available for selection after signing for Brentford on loan from Tottenham on Wednesday while regular club captain Christian Nørgaard is absent with injury.

Information from Reuters contributed to this report