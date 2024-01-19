Gab Marcotti explains how the Glazers could force Sir Jim Ratcliffe to sell his Man United shares after 18 months. (1:35)

Anthony Martial will have talks with Manchester United's medical department before deciding whether to have surgery to correct a hip injury, a source has told ESPN.

Martial has recovered from the illness which originally saw him sidelined in December but is now managing a hip problem that is keeping him out of Erik ten Hag's team.

The France international is following an individual training programme with the hope that the injury will ease but the 28-year-old, along with the United's medical team, may decide an operation is the best course of action. Martial hasn't featured since the 3-0 defeat to Bournemouth at Old Trafford on Dec. 9.

Erik ten Hag's team are currently on their winter break with their next game scheduled for Jan. 28, when they travel to Newport County in the FA Cup fourth round.

Anthony Martial has made 19 appearances for Manchester United in all competitions this season. Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Reports of a bust-up between Martial and Ten Hag have been dismissed by both the player's camp and the club, but the former Monaco man's future remains up in the air.

United have decided not to trigger a one-year extension in Martial's contract and he is set to leave as a free agent in the summer. The club were ready to listen to offers during the January transfer window, but it's likely he will see out the second half of the season at Old Trafford.

A source has told ESPN that, despite reports, United did not receive any contact from Turkish side Fenerbahce about a January deal.

Martial has scored two goals in 19 games this season and 90 in 317 appearances since his move from Monaco in 2015.

United's injury problems have eased with Lisandro Martínez and Casemiro returning to the squad for the 2-2 with Tottenham.

Mason Mount and Harry Maguire are still sidelined but Luke Shaw, who has missed the last four games, is expected to be fit to return against Newport.