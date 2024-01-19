Open Extended Reactions

New AS Roma head coach Daniele De Rossi has acknowledged the "love" the club's fans had for José Mourinho, adding that he has been in contact with the Portuguese manager who was sacked on Tuesday.

Asked about the discontent amongst fans at the decision to fire Mourinho in his first news conference, De Rossi said: "No-one is more capable of loving two people as Roma fans.

- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, more (U.S.)

"Nobody can take away the love they had for Mourinho, but that doesn't stop them from loving me too."

De Rossi, who spent 18 years at the club and made 616 appearances, also said he recognised that his hiring by Roma's American owners, the Friedkins, was in part to placate the supporters' unhappiness at the initial sacking.

"I am not stupid, but I think to say I was hired for a calming effect is an ugly way to define the decision.

"I think when the owners take the decision to replace such an important and beloved coach, they have to consider many factors.

Daniele De Rossi is in a head coach role for the second time in his career. Photo by Fabio Rossi/AS Roma via Getty Images

"I am not saying I am the absolutely the right choice, but if I close my eyes and imagine the other coaches who were available being sat here today, I think the reaction of the fans could have been even more devastating in the short term with regards to the team."

De Rossi added he has texted Mourinho since taking over the role, and that the two-time Champions League winner was one of the first people to text him when he got his first managerial role at SPAL in 2022.

That spell in Serie B was short-lived as results did not go the way of the former Italy international, winning three and losing eight of his 17 games in charge. The 40-year-old said he knows he wasn't hired at Roma on the basis of results.

"It is obvious they didn't choose me because they were struck by SPAL's results and performances," De Rossi said.

Roma are ninth in Serie A, five points behind Fiorentina in the final Champions League spot -- the goal for De Rossi in his interim role.

"I will be happy if at the end of the season we are in the top four. That's the goal to aim for - it will not be easy to achieve, but it's certainly possible."

De Rossi added the only contract stipulation he asked for when negotiating with the Friedkins was for a bonus should the Giallorossi qualify for the Champions League.

De Rossi takes charge for the first time against Verona on Saturday.