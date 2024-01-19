Open Extended Reactions

Barcelona are set to take on Athletic Club in the quarterfinals of the Copa del Rey following Friday's draw, while Atlético Madrid will face Sevilla.

Barça came from behind to beat third-tier Unionistas de Salamanca 3-1 on Thursday, ensuring a place the last eight of the competition.

- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, more (U.S.)

Despite the unconvincing performance, Xavi's side bounced back from Sunday's 4-1 defeat against Real Madrid in the Spanish Super Cup final which piled pressure on the coach.

The 23-time Copa winners Athletic, led by former Barça coach Ernesto Valverde, won 2-0 against Alavés to progress.

Barcelona's young forward Marc Guiu scored a late winner when the team faced Athletic Club in LaLiga in October. Photo by JOSEP LAGO/AFP via Getty Images

Only Barça have won the Copa more times than Athletic, securing the trophy for the 31st time in 2021 with a 4-0 win over their quarterfinal opponents.

Atlético ousted Copa holders Real Madrid with a 4-2 extra-time win at the Metropolitano on Thursday, and the Rojiblancos will again play at home when they take on Sevilla.

Accustomed to competing for European places, Sevilla are struggling in LaLiga this season in 17th position and have already been knocked out of the continental competitions.

Surprise LaLiga leaders Girona play away at Mallorca, a team that has yet to concede a goal in this season's Copa.

Three-time finalists Celta Vigo, seeking their first Copa title, will host Real Sociedad.

The quarterfinal ties will be played as single games that will be played on Jan. 23, 24, and 25.