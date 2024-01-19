Gent have been drawn against Maccabi Haifa in the knockout round playoffs of the Europa Conference League. Getty

The city of Ghent ordered that the Europa Conference League match between Gent and Israel's Maccabi Haifa next month be staged behind closed doors due to tensions over the ongoing conflict between Israel and Gaza.

The clubs meet in the knockout-round playoffs, with the second leg in Belgium on Feb. 21, and the mayor of Ghent, Mathias De Clercq, said he believes the security risks are too great.

"The city council has already received several complaints from politically engaged citizens who believe that such a competition cannot take place given the current context," a city of Ghent statement said.

"In addition, the open nature of the KAA Gent Arena and the fact that it is not possible to set up an external security perimeter around the stadium means that, in light of the current circumstances, it is impossible to offer watertight guarantees with regard to the safety of all supporters present."

Reuters have contacted UEFA for comment.

Maccabi Haifa were ordered by European football's governing body UEFA to host their last two Europa League home group games at neutral venues, playing in Cyprus and Hungary in November.

Gent faced another Israeli club Maccabi Tel-Aviv in the group stage which they hosted in October with fans present, while the away game was played in Serbia.