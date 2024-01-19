Mark Ogden believes Jose Mourinho could be tempted with a move to Los Angeles and MLS. (1:32)

José Mourinho is in talks to take charge at Saudi Pro League team Al Shabab FC following his sacking by Roma, a source has told ESPN.

Mourinho, who spent over 2½ years in the Italian capital, is already in talks with Al Shabab's sporting director Domenico Tite while his agent, Jorge Mendes, negotiates with the team, according to the source.

Mourinho has also received early interest from some European clubs, so there remains a chance he opts against a move to Saudi Arabia.

Al Shabab are 11th in the Saudi Pro league and keen to replace embattled manager Igor Biscan, having won just five of 19 league games this season.

José Mourinho was sacked as Roma head coach with the team ninth in Serie A. Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images

Their squad contains notable names, including former Atlético Madrid star Yannick Ferreira-Carrasco, Éver Banega, Romain Saïss, Habib Diallo as well as several Saudi Arabia internationals.

Mourinho has previously discussed his willingness to work in the Gulf state, saying in October that he was "convinced" he would work there at some point in his career.

He added he rejected a lucrative offer from a team in Saudi while still Roma coach.

Mourinho would be Mendes' third client in the SPL, following Jorge Jesus at Al Hilal and Luis Castro at Al Nassr.

Should the deal with Al Shabab take shape quickly, Mourinho's first game in charge could take place in a friendly against Roma on Wednesday in Riyadh.