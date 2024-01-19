Iraq pull off massive upset to raise more doubts over Japan's Asian Cup credentials

Open Extended Reactions

They may be former champions -- but not many had given Iraq much of a chance ahead of their second game at the 2023 AFC Asian Cup on Friday.

After all, they were coming up against record four-time winners Japan, who boast a star-studded lineup and are widely regarded as one of the tournament's leading contenders.

But with an inspired display -- initiated by two-goal hero Aymen Hussein and then backed up by every single one of his teammates -- Iraq pulled off what will go down as one of the upsets of the tournament with a 2-1 triumph.

In doing so, the Iraqis not only showed they could be mean business but also highlighted more potential inadequacies that could hinder the Samurai Blue's own title bid.

One of those issues is undoubtedly the lack of experienced goalkeepers at Japan coach Hajime Moriyasu's disposal, which was already highlighted in their opening 4-2 win over Vietnam.

After his error gifted the Vietnamese their second goal on Sunday, Zion Suzuki was given another chance to prove his worth as Moriyasu kept faith in the 21-year-old.

For the second game running, Suzuki did not cover himself in glory -- with a costly gaffe for the second game running allowing Iraq to take the lead after just five minutes, as he weakly palmed away a left-wing cross to allow Aymen to guide the loose ball into the back of an unguarded net.