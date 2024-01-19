Sophie Lawson reflects on the early retirement of USWNT midfielder Sam Mewis because of a knee injury. (1:56)

United States women's national team legend Sam Mewis has retired from professional football at 31 as a result of long-standing knee injury.

Mewis won the World Cup with the USWNT in 2019 and won four NWSL titles in her illustrious career, playing for the now defunct Western New York Flash, the North Carolina Courage, and the Kansas City Current.

The Massachusetts native also won silverware further afield, most notably the women's FA Cup in England with Manchester City in 2020, where she scored in the final against Everton.

"Unfortunately, my knee can no longer tolerate the impact that elite soccer requires," Mewis said of her decision.

Sam Mewis played a key role in the USWNT's 2019 World Cup triumph. Photo by Catherine Ivill - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

"Though this isn't what I wanted, this is the only path forward for me. I want to thank everyone who has been on my team throughout this journey. Soccer has put so many wonderful things in my life, but the most wonderful thing has been the people.

"To all my family, friends, teammates, and fans, I truly feel that we did this together and I'm extremely grateful."

Known affectionately by fans as "The Tower of Power," Mewis scored 24 goals in 83 caps from midfield for the national team.

She was named U.S. Soccer's player of the year in 2020, and the same year was ranked atop ESPN's list of the best women's soccer players in the world.

The next step in Mewis' career will see her join the Men In Blazers media network as the editor-in-chief of the organization's women's soccer coverage.