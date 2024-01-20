Open Extended Reactions

The winter transfer window is now open in Europe, and there are plenty of moves in the works and gossip swirling around. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: With Man United exit looming, Martial has several options in Serie A

Four clubs in Serie A are interested in signing Manchester United forward Anthony Martial, according to Calciomercato.

Internazionale and Juventus are reported to be at the front of the queue for his signature, while the 29-year-old is also being watched by Roma and AC Milan.

Although rumours linked Martial with Turkish club Fenerbahce for a move in January, ESPN reports that no official offers had ever been made.

Meanwhile, Martial was considered as a potential January reinforcement by Serie A teams in Italy, but a recent hip injury means it is now unlikely that he will leave Old Trafford this month and any move would need to wait until the summer. ESPN reported on Friday that Martial is set to have talks with the Man United's medical team regarding surgery as he looks to correct that injury, having not featured since Dec. 9 against Bournemouth.

The report also indicated that there was no bust-up with Man United manager Erik ten Hag, despite rumours to the contrary, though his future at Old Trafford is uncertain after the club decided not to trigger the one-year extension clause. As such, teams outside of the Premier League -- including Inter Milan and Juventus -- able to offer him a pre-contract agreement for this summer.

- Bayern Munich are looking at a potential summer move for Real Sociedad midfielder Martín Zubimendi, says Bild. Talks are reported to have been held in Portugal over the 24-year-old star, who has previously been linked with Arsenal and Barcelona. Strong performances in the Champions League this season helped his side to the knockout stages, where they will face Paris Saint-Germain next month.

- A move is being explored by AC Milan for on-loan Aston Villa centre-back Clément Lenglet, writes Gianluca Di Marzio. The 28-year-old is currently on loan at Villa Park from Barcelona, and it is reported that he has been identified as a possible reinforcement for the defence. It is said that a move for him won't be easy, with any deal hinging on whether the Villains terminate their current loan.

- A release clause allows RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko to be signed for €50 million in the summer, reveals Sky Sports Deutschland. Sesko, 20, has previously been on the radar of multiple clubs after an impressive campaign for Salzburg last season, and that could see interest resurface in his signature if he returns to form. He has scored seven goals in 27 matches.

- Newcastle and Borussia Dortmund are racing to sign Rennes attacking midfielder Désiré Doué, according to L'Equipe. The 18-year-old has been in promising form of late, scoring in the 3-1 Ligue 1 win over Clermont Foot last month, and it is said that both sides are looking to sign him before the winter transfer market closes.

- LaLiga leaders Girona are looking at a move for Celtic midfielder Matt O'Riley, writes Sky Sports. They are said to be one of two La Liga teams exploring a move for the 23-year-old, who is also reportedly on the radar of a club in the Premier League. A strong league campaign so far has seen him score 10 goals while registering seven assists in 21 matches.