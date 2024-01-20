Gab Marcotti explains how the Glazers could force Sir Jim Ratcliffe to sell his Man United shares after 18 months. (1:35)

Manchester United are set to appoint Manchester City executive Omar Berrada as their new chief executive, a source has told ESPN.

Berrada has resigned his role as chief football operations officer at City Football Group and is expected to take up the job as CEO at Old Trafford.

The move, according to a source, has been led by Sir Jim Ratcliffe and agreed by the Glazers.

A City statement issued on Saturday read: "Manchester City Football Club can confirm that Omar Berrada has resigned from his role as chief football operations officer at City Football Group.

"The club understands his decision to look for a new challenge and he leaves with our thanks and best wishes."

Berrada has been chief football operations officer since September 2020, previously holding roles as group commercial director and director of partnership sales.

A source has told ESPN he has left City Football Group amicably but has decided to take up a new challenge.

United have been without a CEO since November when Richard Arnold announced his decision to step down as Ratcliffe and INEOS moved closer to securing a 25% stake in the club. General counsel Patrick Stewart has been filling in on an interim basis.

Berrada is the first major appointment of the INEOS era at Old Trafford.

Ratcliffe's deal to become a minority shareholder is set to be ratified by the Premier League in February.

INEOS director of sport Sir Dave Brailsford, who has been a regular presence at United's Carrington training ground since the deal was announced on Christmas Eve, has resigned his role as INEOS Grenadiers cycling team principal to focus on his work at United.