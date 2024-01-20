Open Extended Reactions

Aliou Cissé had been admitted to the hospital after Senegal's win over Cameroon on Friday. Getty

Senegal coach Aliou Cissé has been released from the hospital after a health scare following his team's 3-1 win over Cameroon in the Africa Cup of Nations.

The Senegalese football federation said on Saturday that the 47-year-old Cissé was treated by medical staff for a "benign infectious pathology" and had been kept overnight for tests at a local hospital in Yamoussoukro following Friday's game.

- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, more (U.S.)

"The tests are reassuring and he is back with his group," the federation said.

"He's doing well," Senegal team spokesperson Kara Thioune said.

Cissé showed no obvious sign of illness when he spoke to reporters in the post-match news conference on Friday.

The win over Cameroon saw the defending champions book their place in the round of 16

Senegal play Guinea in their final group game in Yamoussoukro on Tuesday.