Transfer Talk: Man Utd circling two Dutch strikers for Ten Hag

The winter transfer window is now open in Europe, and there are plenty of moves in the works and gossip swirling around. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Man Utd plan next striker move

Ajax Amsterdam striker Brian Brobbey and Bologna star Joshua Zirkzee are both being considered by Manchester United, with the Premier League club looking to bring in some reinforcements in attack, according to Sky Sports Deutschland.

Looking at Brobbey specifically, United boss Erik ten Hag is a driving force in the club's interest in the 21-year-old after the pair worked together at Ajax. This was a move that the Red Devils were considering during the summer, but their big-name forward signing during that window was Rasmus Hojlund. Even so, contact between Brobbey and Ten Hag has remained with both reportedly having an appreciation for working with each other.

The report says that while the United manager like to sign Brobbey this window, a deal for the Netherlands international will more likely happen in the summer -- as long as Ten Hag is still at Old Trafford.

Ajax don't want to let Brobbey leave yet, with the striker having recorded 13 goals and four assists in 25 matches across all competitions despite the Dutch giants enduring their struggles at times this term.

Brobbey's compatriot Zirkzee has also impressed this season, recording eight goals and four assists in 22 matches across all competitions for a Bologna side that sits seventh in Serie A.

Dutch starlets Brian Brobbey and Joshua Zirkzee could be reunited at Manchester United, if reports are to be believed. Rico Brouwer/Soccrates/Getty Images

PAPER GOSSIP

- Newcastle United have rejected Atletico Madrid's enquiry over a loan for Callum Wilson, says the Mail, which adds that the Magpies would be more open to a permanent offer from the side currently sat fifth in LaLiga. The move is reportedly an example of clubs looking to take advantage of Newcastle's Financial Fair Play predicament, while the 31-year-old would be open to talks with Atleti if a deal is agreed between the clubs.

- Port Vale attacking midfielder Liam Brazier is attracting interest from Barcelona, despite having made just three senior appearances in the EFL Trophy for the League One team, according to the Mirror. Brazier is also being looked at by various Premier League clubs, with the interest having played a role in Port Vale moving to give the 17-year-old his first professional contract.

- West Ham United are willing to break their transfer record to sign Bayer Leverkusen striker Victor Boniface, claims the Sun. While the 23-year-old has been linked with both Newcastle United and Chelsea, Hammers technical director Tim Steidten is pushing for the move with head coach David Moyes also behind the idea.

- Napoli have made contact with Nottingham Forest midfielder Orel Mangala, reports Sky Sports Italia, although the two parties are some distance apart regarding the 25-year-old's salary. Gli Azzurri are hoping to sign Mangala on loan with the option to make the deal permanent, with a possible adjustment paid to Forest if they don't take up that option.

- Aston Villa have submitted an improved offer for Middlesbrough forward Morgan Rogers, reports Fabrizio Romano, who refers to that offer as "significant." The 21-year-old remains Villa's priority for the January transfer window, while Rogers sees joining the Premier League club as a big opportunity.