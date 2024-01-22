Open Extended Reactions

Another entertaining weekend of European club football with big wins for title chasing teams. Liverpool have opened up a five-point lead at the top after a 4-0 win over Bournemouth. In the other big Premier League game, Arsenal scored five past Crystal Palace.

Real Madrid secured a memorable 3-2 comeback win after going 0-2 down against Almeria. Girona maintained their top spot in standings after beating Sevilla 5-1 while Barcelona also won their match against Real Betis 4-2. In the Bundesliga, Bayer Leverkusen maintained their unbeaten streak after a thrilling 3-2 win over RB Leipzig while Bayern Munich suffered a 1-0 loss against Werder Bremen.

In Serie A, Juventus beat Lecce to go to top while AC Milan overcame Udinese challenge.

ESPN's By The Numbers has the best stats from the weekend:

10 and 10

Liverpool's Darwin Nunez is the only player from Europe's top 5 leagues with 10 goals and 10 assists in all competitions this season.

100

Nunez has also scored 100th senior career goal against Bournemouth (Uruguay - 8, Penarol - 4, Almeria - 16, Benfica - 48, Liverpool - 24).

Darwin Nunez. (Photo by John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

103

Oli McBurnie scored a 103rd-minute penalty for Sheffield United against West Ham United. It is the latest goal scored on record in the Premier League (from 2006-07), overtaking Dirk Kuyt's penalty for Liverpool against Arsenal in April 2011 (101:48).

5-0

Arsenal's 5-0 win over Crystal Palace was their joint-biggest margin of victory in a Premier League London derby, alongside 5-0 win against Wimbledon in April 1998.

3

Girona's Artem Dovbyk has joined Joaquín (2019), Cristiano Ronaldo (2015), and Quique Setien (1984) as the only players to complete a hat trick in the first 20 minutes of a LALIGA game in the last 60 years.

12

Girona's Savio has 12 goal contributions (5 goals, 7 assists) this season. It is the most by a Brazilian teenager in one of Europe's top 5 leagues since Alexandre Pato had 19 for Milan in 2008-09 (15 goals, 4 assists).

14

Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham became the first non-forward/winger to score 14 league goals in a season for Real Madrid since Guti who netted 14 in 2000-01 (before Bellingham was even born).

17

Bellingham's 17 goal contributions (14 goals, 3 assists) is the highest in LALIGA this season.

40

Vinicius Junior has scored 40 career LALIGA goals, becoming the third Brazilian-born player with 40 or more goals in the league playing for Real Madrid after Ronaldo (83) and Roberto Carlos (47).

0

For the third time this season, Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski failed to take a shot in a league start. It happened only once with him when he was playing for Bayern Munich from 2019-21.

300

Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri has won 300 matches as a manager in Serie A, becoming only the third manager to reach this milestone in the league history after Giovanni Trapattoni (352) and Nereo Rocco (302).

2

Dusan Vlahovic became the second Juventus player in the last 50 years to reach double figures in goals in two consecutive Serie A campaigns before turning 24. The first was Paulo Dybala.

27

Bayer Leverkusen remain unbeaten in their last 27 games across all competitions (win 24, draw 3).

Only Bayern Munich have enjoyed a longer unbeaten streak (32 games from 2019 to 2020) among Bundesliga teams.

BAYER LEVERKUSEN GO SEVEN POINTS UP ON BAYERN MUNICH IN THE BUNDESLIGA TITLE RACE! �� THIS LEAGUE! �� pic.twitter.com/IyrBJJgKXT - ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) January 21, 2024

33

SV Werder Bremen have won a competitive match against Bayern Munich for the first time after 32 games without a win, ending the longest winless streak of a club against an opponent in German professional football.

French Cup - Ligue 1

250

Monaco's Wissam Ben Yedder scored his 250th club goal against Toulouse in their French Cup match against Rodez. (71 for Toulouse, 70 for Sevilla and 109 for Monaco).

8

PSG's Kylian Mbappe scored a brace in their round of 32 match against US Orleans. He has now scored 2+ goals in eight matches this season.

Messi-Ronaldo Watch

Lionel Messi was in action in Inter Miami's pre-season match against El Salvador. He played the first half as the match ended in a 0-0 draw.

Meanwhile, no games for Cristiano Ronaldo but collected a few awards at the Globe Soccer Awards in Dubai. He won the Best Middle East Player, the Maradona Award for the best goalscorer in 2023, and the Fans' Favourite Player of the Year award.

(Stats courtesy: ESPN Stats and Information Group)