Liga MX confirmed on Monday that authorities have made arrests after the death of a supporter following the game between Santos Laguna and Monterrey on Sunday evening.

The incident took place on the public roads around Santos' Estadio Corona in Torreón, according to a statement released by Liga MX.

It was reported that a truck ran over a group of Monterrey fans, killing one and sending at least four others to hospital.

"For now, the alleged perpetrators have been arrested and are being held by local authorities, who we trust will follow-up quickly on the investigation," the statement from the league reads.

"Everyone at Liga MX, Santos and Monterrey send our condolences to the deceased's family, as well as our support and solidarity to the other victims."

Mikel Arriola, president of Liga MX, also wrote on X, formerly Twitter, saying that the league's head of security was to meet with Santos' board and the relevant authorities first thing on Monday to establish the details and have first-hand details of the "unfortunate event."

"Once the facts are clarified, and responsibilities are determined by the competent authorities, Liga MX will act accordingly," Arriola added.