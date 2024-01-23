Transfer Talk: West Ham firm as favorites to sign Phillips

Open Extended Reactions

The winter transfer window is now open in Europe, and there are plenty of moves in the works and gossip swirling around. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Phillips closes in on West Ham move

West Ham United and Manchester City are in negotiations regarding a loan deal for midfielder Kalvin Phillips, reports Sky Sports Deutschland's Florian Plettenberg.

Whilst several clubs in Europe have been linked to the midfielder, it is reported that West Ham are leading the race. Juventus have previously been reported to have shown an interest in Phillips, whilst Newcastle United and Crystal Palace have also been heavily linked. Despite this, the report suggests that Phillips is receptive to a move to the Hammers, with all parties working on reaching an agreement.

West Ham manager David Moyes is keen to add to his midfield options in January, with his side currently sixth in the Premier League and also through to the knockout stages of the Europa League, highlighting the need for further depth to maintain their push in both competitions.

Meanwhile, Phillips is reportedly desperate for first-team football, in order to force himself into Gareth Southgate's England side, ahead of the European Championships this summer.

Phillips has seen his career stall at Manchester City, following his £45 million move from Leeds United in 2022. The 28-year-old has failed to start a single Premier League game this season, with City understood to be open to offloading the midfielder. However, the price-tag and wages indicate that a loan move away from the Etihad looks like Phillips' most feasible option.

Kalvin Phillips' time at Man City looks to be coming to an end with West Ham reportedly close to agreeing a deal for the England star. Owen Humphreys/PA Images via Getty Images

PAPER GOSSIP

- AC Milan are pushing for deals for defenders Clément Lenglet and Jakub Kiwior, according to Calciomercato. The Italian giants are desperate for defensive reinforcements and, with Torino's Alessandro Buongiorno unlikely to make a move in January, Milan have turned their attention to Barcelona's Lenglet and Arsenal's Kiwior. However, the report suggests that Lenglet, who is on loan at Aston Villa, may not be feasible with Villa reluctant to end his loan spell. Meanwhile, Arsenal have not shown signs of being open to a loan move for Kiwior.

- AC Milan are not considering a swoop for Newcastle forward Callum Wilson, says Fabrizio Romano. The report suggests that Wilson is not being considered by the Serie A outfit, who are content with their current forward options. Meanwhile, it is reported that Atletico Madrid have also passed on Wilson, with the Spanish club plotting a move for Juve speedster Moise Kean instead.

- Al Shabab and Newcastle have reached a "provisional agreement" over a move for attacking midfielder Miguel Almirón, per Ben Jacobs. The report suggests that the 29-year-old is open to the potential move, however, a deal has not yet been finalised. Almiron has played an integral role for Newcastle manager Eddie Howe this season, featuring 31 times in all competitions, however, he could be offloaded with the Magpies keen to facilitate departures to ensure Financial Fair Play compliance.

- Newcastle are considering Nottingham Forest attacking midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White as a potential replacement for Almiron, suggests the Telegraph, however, it is understood that a deal will be difficult to agree in January.

- Bayern Munich are still pushing to force through a deal for Paris Saint-Germain right-back Nordi Mukiele, reports Fabrizio Romano. The 26-year-old is keen on the switch, with the Bavarian outfit currently locked in talks with PSG.