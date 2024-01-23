Rodrigo Faez explains how Real Madrid will look to sign Alphonso Davies if he doesn't extend his contract at Bayern. (2:00)

How Real Madrid are planning a move for Alphonso Davies (2:00)

Open Extended Reactions

Éder Militão has extended his contract with Real Madrid until June 2028, the LaLiga club announced on Tuesday.

The Brazil international, 26, joined Madrid in June 2019 from FC Porto and has established himself as a key player in their defensive line.

- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, more (U.S.)

"Real Madrid and Éder Militão have agreed to extend the contract of our player, who remains linked to the club until June 30, 2028," a Madrid statement said.

"In his five seasons defending our shirt he has become one of the best centre-backs in the world."

Éder Militão has won two LaLiga and a Champions League title with Real Madrid. Helios de la Rubia/Real Madrid via Getty Images

Militão's previous deal was due to expire in 2025.

The Brazil defender has scored 11 goals in 143 appearances for Madrid and has won nine trophies, including two league titles and a Champions League.

"I'm thrilled to have renewed my contract," Militão said in a video posted on Instagram.

A regular in Brazil's squads, Militão won the 2019 Copa America and competed in the 2022 World Cup.