          West Ham, Man City agree loan deal for Kalvin Phillips - sources

          • Connor O'Halloran and Rob Dawson
          Jan 23, 2024, 10:08 AM ET

          West Ham have agreed a loan deal with Manchester City for midfielder Kalvin Phillips, sources have told ESPN.

          The deal is not yet complete and, according to a source, negotiations over an option to make the move permanent in the summer are ongoing.

          ESPN reported last week that West Ham were one of a number of clubs to express an interest in Phillips, who is keen to leave the Etihad in the January transfer window to find regular first-team football and keep his place in the England squad ahead of the European Championships in Germany this summer.

          The midfielder made a £43 million ($54.5m) move from Leeds United to City in 2022 but has never been a significant part of manager Pep Guardiola's plans.

          Phillips has made just two starts for City this season --even when starting defensive midfielder Rodri has been absent.

          West Ham manager David Moyes has a long-standing interest in Phillips, even floating the idea last summer of using the midfielder in a part-exchange with Declan Rice, who eventually joined Arsenal.