Bayern Munich have submitted an improved offer for England and Newcastle United defender Kieran Trippier, a source has told ESPN.

Bayern had an offer -- believed to be in the region of €8 million ($8.7m) -- turned down by Newcastle last week, but the Bundesliga champions have submitted an improved bid on Tuesday.

Newcastle are reluctant to let Trippier go and have put a valuation of between €15-20m on him.

Trippier is one of several players Bayern are considering as manager Thomas Tuchel remains keen on signing a right-back this month after missing out on Manchester City defender Kyle Walker last summer.

The Bundesliga giants wanted to sign Nordi Mukiele on loan with an option to buy the 26-year-old but Paris Saint-Germain would prefer a straight transfer this month so they can reinvest the money.

Sources have told ESPN Bayern have since moved for Trippier, who has 18 months left on his Newcastle contract.

However, Newcastle boss Eddie Howe would be reluctant to lose the 33-year-old defender, who has formed a key part of a transformative spell for the club in which they qualified for the Champions League for the first time in 20 years last season.

Trippier joined Newcastle in January 2022 and was named as the club's player of the year after the end of his full first season at the club in 2022-23.

If Trippier were to make the move to Munich, he would become the third former Spurs player signed by the German club in the last five months, following the arrivals of Eric Dier on Jan. 11 and Harry Kane in August 2023.