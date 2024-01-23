Lionel Messi can't find the back of the net after two great chances in a row late in the first half. (0:17)

Members of the Professional Soccer Referees Association (PSRA) voted unanimously on Tuesday to authorize union leaders to call a strike, a move designed to put pressure on the MLS' Professional Referee Organization (PRO) during negotiations over the new collective bargaining agreement.

The PRSA CBA expired on Jan. 15 but was extended until Jan. 31 and a lockout or strike would imperil the MLS season due to start on Feb. 21. During 2014 CBA negotiations, PRO imposed a two-week lockout before a deal was reached.

"We knew the frustration levels were high, because these officials have not benefited from the growth of our sport and PSRA was forced to file an unfair labor practice charge to address alleged direct dealing committed by certain PRO managers," Peter Manikowski, president and lead negotiator of PSRA, said in a news release.

"PSRA officials are committed professionals focused on perfecting their craft. Yet, as the focus should be on bargaining toward a new collective agreement, PSRA has had to address PRO's alleged unfair labor practices, which undermine the bargaining process."

The 250-plus PSRA officials work mainly in MLS and their previous CBA was ratified in February 2019.

Outstanding issues include compensation and benefits; scheduling, training camps, other quality-of-life impacts; and travel.

"Officials live for the game," Manikowski said. "They are asking to be bargained with fairly and in accordance with the law. We know what fair looks like; this is what we do. Our members see this strike authorization as a way to blow the whistle on PRO's alleged unfair labor practices.

"Our members are ready to exercise all legal options to protect the rights of officials everywhere -- and by doing so, to protect the game we all believe in so passionately."

PSRA officials tweeted a photo on Tuesday night of the thermostat in their locker room at the FC Dallas-Inter Miami CF exhibition match that showed the temperature at 42F with a message that said: "Current temperature in the Referee locker room at the #CottonBowl for tonight's #MLS game with #FCDallas and #InterMiami. Meanwhile, the players (yes, including #Messi) have heat. Support us. We live for the game."

According to The Athletic sources, the two sides are "closer" than two weeks ago.

PRO is responsible for administrating referee programs in North America as well as assigning referees to work games in MLS, the NASL, the USL, and the NWSL. It is funded by MLS and the U.S. Soccer Federation.