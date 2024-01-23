Why Gio Reyna 'has to get out' of Borussia Dortmund (1:06)

Open Extended Reactions

Nottingham Forest are in talks with Borussia Dortmund over the loan signing of U.S. men's national team attacker Gio Reyna, sources have told ESPN.

The Premier League club are keen to bring in Reyna on a loan deal until the end of the season with an option to buy. But a source has said while Forest are hopeful the move will go through there are a few details to iron out.

- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, more (U.S.)

Sources told ESPN earlier in January Reyna was determined to leave Dortmund in this window with Forest one of the clubs interested. He has hardly played for Dortmund this season, appearing for just 320 minutes in 12 games in all competitions.

With his agent, Jorge Mendes, and his father, Claudio, Reyna is trying to find the best move possible, either on loan or on a permanent basis. Dortmund would want around €15 million ($16.3m) to transfer him, sources told ESPN.

Reyna, who joined the Bundesliga club in 2019, is under contract at Dortmund until June 2025.

Gio Reyna has struggled for playing time at Dortmund since returning from injury. Hendrik Deckers/Borussia Dortmund via Getty Images

According to sources, the 21-year-old has been offered to multiple clubs already in this window: Marseille, Monaco and Lyon in France; Real Sociedad, Sevilla and Villarreal in Spain; as well as Portugal's Benfica.

Mendes had also mentioned Wolves, as well as Forest in the Premier League, where he has strong ties, as possible destinations. Mendes and the Reynas expect more teams to come forward.

Some of these clubs have already turned down the opportunity to recruit the former New York City FC youth player, including Marseille, who already have several players in Reyna's position.

Spanish clubs are especially keen, notably Sevilla and Real Sociedad, despite Reyna's lack of first-team action this season. They believe he has the right style of play for LaLiga and hope he could relaunch his career there.

If Forest win the race for Reyna, he will bolster the options up front at Nuno Espirito Santo's side. The club are 16th in the league and have two wins from their last three Premier League matches.

Information from ESPN's Rob Dawson contributed to this report.