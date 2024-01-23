Mark Ogden believes Jose Mourinho could be tempted with a move to Los Angeles and MLS. (1:32)

José Mourinho has rejected an offer from Saudi Pro League club Al Shabab to become their new manager, a source has told ESPN.

Domenico Tite, the club's sporting director, had talks with Jorge Mendes, Mourinho's agent, as soon as the Portuguese was sacked by AS Roma last week.

The 2010 Treble winner with Inter Milan has mentioned many times his desire to manage in Saudi Arabia in the near future. But for now, he has decided against joining the SPL.

Mourinho, who turns 61 on Friday, has had interest from European clubs but the source said he is taking his time to decide what to do.

He can't manage another Italian club this season, as it is against the rules to coach two Serie A teams in the same campaign, so potential Napoli interest, for example, will have to wait until next season.

Mourinho has said he is keen to stay in Europe but only for the right project.

He has now been sacked in his last five jobs (Chelsea, Real Madrid, Manchester United, Tottenham and Roma) and his stock has fallen.

Al Shabab are 11th in the Saudi Pro league and keen to replace embattled manager Igor Biscan, having won just five of 19 league games this season.