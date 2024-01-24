Gab Marcotti explains how the Glazers could force Sir Jim Ratcliffe to sell his Man United shares after 18 months. (1:35)

Manchester United forward Anthony Martial is set for more than two months on the sidelines after undergoing groin surgery, the club announced on Wednesday.

Martial is expected to be out for 10 weeks after opting to have an operation to correct the problem following discussions with United medical staff.

The lengthy lay-off raises the possibility that Martial, who arrived at Old Trafford from Monaco in 2015, has played his last game for the club with his contract due to end in June.

United have decided against triggering an automatic one-year extension and the 28-year-old is set to be a free agent in the summer.

Martial hasn't featured since the 3-0 defeat to Bournemouth on Dec. 9. He was initially ruled out because of illness but has also been managing a groin injury which has eventually required surgery.

The forward has made 19 appearances this season, scoring twice. Martial, who is in his ninth season at the club, he has scored 90 times in 317 games.

Anthony Martial hasn't played for Manchester Untied since the team's defeat to Bournemouth at Old Trafford in December. OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images

A statement issued by United on Wednesday said: "Anthony Martial has completed successful surgery to address a groin complaint and will be out of action for about 10 weeks as he rehabilitates.

"We wish Anthony a speedy recovery and look forward to his return."

Erik ten Hag has lost Martial until at least April but the Dutch coach is hopeful of more players returning for the FA Cup fourth round tie against Newport County on Sunday.

Lisandro Martínez and Casemiro were able to return to the squad ahead of the 2-2 draw with Tottenham while Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw have both been taking part in training during United's winter break.

Maguire hasn't played since December because of a groin injury while Shaw has missed the last four games with a hamstring problem.