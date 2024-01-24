        <
          Maignan racist abuse suspects to get 5-year bans - police

          • Reuters
          Jan 24, 2024, 12:01 PM ET

          Italian authorities have identified four more people suspected of racially abusing AC Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan and they will be banned from stadiums for five years, police said in a statement on Wednesday.

          The game between Udinese and Milan on Saturday was halted briefly after Maignan alerted the referee about the chanting directed at him.

          A man from the city of Udine, and a woman and two other men from the local area were picked out after an analysis of video footage from the Bluenergy Stadium, local police said in a statement. Their details have been passed on to prosecutors.

          The five-year ban is the maximum that can be given to first-time offenders.

          Another suspect was identified and given a stadium ban earlier this week and Udinese said they would seek to impose a lifetime ban on offenders.

          The club itself has been ordered to play one match behind closed doors after the latest episode of racism to blight Italian soccer.