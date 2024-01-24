Ale Moreno says there is a "100% chance" that Union Berlin coach Nenad Bjelica is suspended for shoving Bayern Munich's Leroy Sane in the face. (0:40)

Raphaël Guerreiro scored the only goal of the game as Bayern Munich won 1-0 on Wednesday against Union Berlin, whose coach was sent off for striking Bayern forward Leroy Sané.

Nenad Bjelica was red-carded in the 74th minute for twice shoving Sané in the face after the winger demanded the ball from him to take a throw-in. The incident came as several Union players were indignant at having had a penalty appeal turned down shortly before.

"It is not to be tolerated, what I did," Bjelica told German broadcaster Sky Sport. "Do I understand the red card? Obviously. I was somewhat excited because of the penalty episode that happened."

Bjelica alleged that Sané had pushed him during the incident.

"He comes into my space to provoke me and obviously I don't react as I should as a coach," Bjelica said.

Union Berlin coach Nenad Bjelica gets in an altercation with Bayern's Leroy Sane during their Bundesliga match. Getty Images

Bjelica could face a lengthy suspension. His team is next in action Sunday against fellow relegation candidate Darmstadt.

Bayern's win leaves the German champion four points behind league leader Bayer Leverkusen.

