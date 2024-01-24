Shaka Hislop and Herc Gomez explain why USMNT's Gio Reyna needs to leave Borussia Dortmund. (1:06)

Marseille and Nottingham Forest have both reached an agreement with Borussia Dortmund over a loan with an option for a permanent transfer for U.S. men's national team midfielder Gio Reyna, sources told ESPN.

Two unnamed clubs have reached a similar agreement with Dortmund, sources said, meaning it is now up to Reyna to decide where to take the next step of his career.

Sources told ESPN earlier in January that Reyna was determined to leave Dortmund in this window. He has hardly played for the team this season, appearing for just 336 minutes in 13 games in all competitions.

Along with agent Jorge Mendes and father Claudio, Reyna is trying to find the best move possible, either on loan or on a permanent basis. Dortmund would want around €15 million ($16.3m) to transfer him, sources told ESPN.

Reyna, who joined the Bundesliga club in 2019, is under contract at Dortmund until June 2025.

ESPN reported earlier this month that the 21-year-old has been offered to multiple clubs already in this window: Marseille, Monaco and Lyon in France; Real Sociedad, Sevilla and Villarreal in Spain; as well as Portugal's Benfica.

Mendes had also mentioned Forest and Wolves in the Premier League, where he has strong ties, as possible destinations. Mendes and the Reynas expected more teams to come forward.

Reyna has made 24 appearances for the USMNT, registering seven goals and three assists.

