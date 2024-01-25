Open Extended Reactions

Mohamed Salah will definitely return to the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) if he recovers in time from injury and Egypt reach the final, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said.

The 31-year-old winger returned to England for treatment after picking up a hamstring injury in Egypt's 2-2 draw with Ghana last week.

Liverpool assistant manager Pepijn Lijnders said Salah is expected to return to action in three to four weeks if there are no setbacks in his recovery.

The AFCON final is on Feb. 11.

"Egypt and Liverpool both have the same interest, we want Mo Salah fit as soon as possible," Klopp told beIN SPORTS after his side reached the finals of the League Cup by beating Fulham on aggregate on Wednesday.

"If he stays in Africa and they can't do the proper treatment, it will just delay everything, especially for Egypt if they go through the tournament.

"We bring him here not because we want to take him away from Egypt but just to offer the best medical treatment.

"It's all agreed. If Salah is fit and Egypt go to the final, it was always clear, he goes back, 100%. Mo wants that, we want that."

Mohamed Salah is back in Liverpool for treatment after being injured. Ulrik Pedersen/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Record seven-times champions Egypt finished second in Group B with three points following three successive 2-2 draws. They play the Democratic Republic of Congo in the round of 16 on Sunday.

Klopp also hit out at criticism of Salah's decision to return for treatment, with some pundits and former players saying that as captain he should have remained with the Egypt squad.

"If somebody questions the loyalty of Mo Salah they should ask themselves if their loyalty is right, because Mo Salah is definitely the most loyal Egyptian I've met in my life," he said.