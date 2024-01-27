Open Extended Reactions

For many teams in the Women's Super League, losing a player to injury as influential as striker Sam Kerr would be a body blow. But not so for Chelsea. Emma Hayes' Double winners have plenty of options up front and have now increased them with the €450,000 world-record signing of Levante star Mayra Ramírez.

What the 24-year-old Colombia international offers is one of the things Hayes values so highly at Chelsea: adaptability. Possessing the ability to play anywhere along the forward line, Ramírez is likely to be used as a No. 9 striker to help fill the void left by Kerr's ACL injury, but she can also drop into the No. 10 midfield role, or play out wide.

Ramírez is a proven goal scorer and found the back of the net 14 times in 27 league appearances for Levante last season. This season she has struggled with injury but has still managed six goals in seven appearances for Liga F's second-placed side.

Her real strength, which has been shown for both Levante and Colombia (especially at the 2023 Women's World Cup), is her unselfish linkup play. Indeed, while all eyes were on teenage sensation Linda Caicedo during Colombia's run to the quarterfinals, Ramírez's ability to dovetail with veteran Catalina Usme proved to be particularly important.

- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, more (U.S.)

At club level, that ability to come inside and linkup with Natasa Andonova and Alba Redondo has helped Levante a lot. Yes, Ramírez is strong on the ball -- especially good at shielding it and keeping possession -- but she's also light on her feet and capable of a deft touch. Indeed, many of her attacking qualities overlap with those of her new teammates at Chelsea: like the strength we've seen from Mia Fishel as she drives forward, Lauren James' quick feet, or Fran Kirby's ability to shield the ball.

Ramírez will likely trade time with United States star Fishel as the No. 9 striker before another USWNT squad member, Catarina Macario, returns fully from the ACL injury that has kept her out since the last day of the 2021-22 season. But what of James or Kirby?

Chelsea aren't only competing for the WSL title this season, but they are in the knockout stage of the Women's Champions League and will play games in the Conti Cup and FA Cup in February, too. To go far in all these competitions, a number of attacking options are required, and Hayes will surely need to call on them all.

In the 3-1 win over Manchester United in the WSL last weekend, Fishel played the first half as the central striker, but James stole the show with a hat trick and was moved up after the break. Hayes praised the England international's overall performance, but James is not the natural answer to Chelsea's striking conundrum.

Indeed, after the Blues beat Real Madrid 2-1 on Wednesday night in the Women's Champions League, Hayes said: "We all know Lauren James is a natural No. 10."