Paris Saint-Germain have signed Brazilian 18-year-old midfielder Gabriel Moscardo from Corinthians, the Ligue 1 club announced on Thursday.

He has signed a contract with PSG until 2028 and is immediately being loaned back to Corinthians until the end of the season. ESPN reported in December that the two sides had agreed a deal worth €20 million ($21.6m) deal for the midfielder

Moscardo, who joined Corinthians last season, has played 18 games in Brazil's top flight Serie A.

"I'm looking forward to joining up with the squad and to meeting the team and the coaching staff, and I hope to win many trophies with Les Rouge et Bleu and to make the fans happy," Moscardo said in a statement

PSG are top of Ligue 1, eight points ahead of second-place Nice.