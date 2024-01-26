Julien Laurens joins the ESPN FC show to discuss the future of Victor Osimhen after the Nigerian striker said he's decided on his future. (1:45)

Open Extended Reactions

The winter transfer window is now open in Europe, and there are plenty of moves in the works and gossip swirling around. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Inter's Martinez open to move to LaLiga

Internazionale striker Lautaro Martínez would be open to a move to LaLiga, according to Mundo Deportivo.

The Nerazzurri are reported to be working on extending the 26-year-old's deal, though talks are at a standstill with discussions "far apart" from reaching an agreement.

- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga & more (U.S.)

He has remained a key star for the Serie A side this season, having scored 18 goals in as many league appearances, but while his priority is believed to be to remain at the club to help them win the UEFA Champions League, his representatives are looking for a contract that would put him on par with some of the best forwards in the world.

Martinez, who has previously been linked with Atletico Madrid, will enter the final two years of his contract at the San Siro this summer, and it is said that he hasn't ruled out the possibility of leaving if there is an opportunity to join a top club.

Inter's Lautaro Martinez could head off to Spain with talks regarding a contract extension not advancing to an agreement. (Photo by Mattia Ozbot - Inter/Inter via Getty Images)

PAPER GOSSIP

- Chelsea are continuing to assess the market in their search for a striker, reports the Daily Mail. Newcastle's Callum Wilson is reported to be of interest to them, but it is said that their priority option is a summer move for Napoli's Victor Osimhen. The 31-year-old Wilson has been linked with an exit from St. James' Park throughout the transfer window, while interest is expected to resurface in the 25-year-old Osimhen at the end of the season.

- Real Betis are interested in a move for West Ham attacking midfielder Pablo Fornals, reports the Guardian. The LaLiga club are exploring a loan deal in favour of a permanent one for the 27-year-old, with his former manager Manuel Pellegrini keen to reunite with him. He has made four starts in the Premier League this season.

- Bayern Munich are closing in on completing a deal to sign Galatasaray right-back Sacha Boey, reports Bild. The 23-year-old is expected to arrive at the club on Friday to complete a medical before the move can become official, after the Bundesliga champions reached an agreement with the Turkish Super Lig side. Boey has been linked with a move to manager Thomas Tuchel's squad throughout January as a potential alternative to Paris Saint-Germain's Nordi Mukiele.

- Approaches are expected from clubs in the Premier League for Chelsea striker Armando Broja, reports Ben Jacobs. Fulham and Aston Villa are believed to be the sides keen on the 22-year-old, but despite the Blues hoping to receive an offer in the region of £50 million, it is said that the proposal is likely to be more in the region of £35m.

- Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou wants to keep defender Emerson Royal at the club, reports Football Insider. The 25-year-old has recently been the subject of interest from Saudi Pro League side Al Nassr, but the latest indicates he is set to remain in north London beyond the transfer window after a change of heart from the manager. He has made 21 appearances across all competitions this season.