Open Extended Reactions

Jurgen Klopp has led Liverpool to multiple trophies, including the Premier League title in 2020 and Champions League in 2019. Getty

Jurgen Klopp has announced he will leave his position as Liverpool manager at the end of the season, saying he is "running out of energy."

Klopp, 56, has brought huge success to Liverpool since arriving at Anfield in 2015, steering the club to the Premier League title in 2020 and Champions League in 2019. But this will be his final campaign in charge of Liverpool, announcing on Friday he will depart at the end of the season.

- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, more (U.S.)

Klopp said he first started talking to the club about how he was feeling in November but as they started talking through future transfer plans and other ideas for the club, he said in a statement he was not sure he would be around to see them through.

"I can understand that it's a shock for a lot of people in this moment, when you hear it for the first time, but obviously I can explain it -- or at least try to explain it," Klopp said in a video statement released by Liverpool.

"I love absolutely everything about this club, I love everything about the city, I love everything about our supporters, I love the team, I love the staff. I love everything. But that I still take this decision shows you that I am convinced it is the one I have to take.

"It is that I am, how can I say it, running out of energy. I have no problem now, obviously, I knew it already for longer that I will have to announce it at one point, but I am absolutely fine now. I know that I cannot do the job again and again and again and again.

"After the years we had together and after all the time we spent together and after all the things we went through together, the respect grew for you, the love grew for you and the least I owe you is the truth -- and that is the truth."

He added: "I told the club already in November. I have to explain a little bit that maybe the job I do people see from the outside, I'm on the touchline and in training sessions and stuff like this, but the majority of all the things happen around these kind of things. That means a season starts and you plan pretty much the next season already.

"When we sat there together talking about potential signings, the next summer camp and can we go wherever, the thought came up, 'I am not sure I am here then anymore' and I was surprised myself by that. I obviously start thinking about it.

"It didn't start [then], but of course last season was kind of a super-difficult season and there were moments when at other clubs probably the decision would have been, 'Come on, thank you very much for everything but probably we should split here, or end it here.' That didn't happen here, obviously.

"For me it was super, super, super-important that I can help to bring this team back onto the rails. It was all I was thinking about. When I realised pretty early that happened, it's a really good team with massive potential and a super age group, super characters and all that, then I could start thinking about myself again and that was the outcome. It is not what I want to [do], it is just what I think is 100% right."