Mark Ogden reacts to the news that Jurgen Klopp will leave Liverpool at the end of the season (3:08)

Open Extended Reactions

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp sent shockwaves through the Premier League on Friday with the sudden announcement that he is to leave the club at the end of the season after eight years in charge.

Despite his contract being due to run until 2026, the German coach reportedly informed Liverpool of his decision in November according to a statement.

Klopp took the helm at Anfield in October 2015 and quickly set about transforming the club's fortunes, turning his side into regular title contenders before winning the Champions League in 2018-19 and then delivering an historic Premier League title the following year -- the Reds' first league title in three decades -- as well as a flurry of other honours.

Undoubtedly ranked as one of Liverpool's greatest-ever managers (in a relatively crowded field), here is a look back at a selection of Klopp's most memorable moments.

1. Hugs

Charismatic and excitable in equal measure, Klopp is responsible for introducing several customs and mannerisms to the Premier League lexicon, from simply using the word "Boom!" to describe his team's 3-0 win over Manchester City in 2015-16, to his now ubiquitous fist-pump salute to fans in the stadium.

There's also the small matter of his postmatch embraces, which quickly became the stuff of legend as player after player became the proud recipient of one of the German's huge, warm bearhugs.

Uncut footage of Klopp's first six minutes as a @ChampionsLeague-winning manager... 🏆



Prepare for ALL the emotions and LOTS of hugs. 🥺❤ pic.twitter.com/F4vhsv5QS1 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) June 12, 2019

2. Winning the Champions League

Having reached the Champions League final in 2017-18 only to lose out against Real Madrid, Liverpool fought their way back to the same stage the following year after pulling off an incredible four-goal comeback against Barcelona in the semis.

Using that momentum, Klopp's side came up against Tottenham in Madrid and promptly swept their Premier League contemporaries aside to win 2-0 with goals scored by Mohamed Salah and Divock Origi at opposite ends of the regulation 90 minutes.

Jurgen Klopp led Liverpool to both the Champions League and Premier League titles. Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

3. Winning the Premier League

After being narrowly muscled out by Manchester City in the 2018-19 title chase (despite winning their final 10 games of the season), Liverpool rallied and went again in 2019-20 in a Premier League campaign that was interrupted for several months by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nevertheless, the Reds maintained their focus and form and eventually roared to an historic victory after being crowned champions with seven games to spare and eventually topping the table by a massive 18-point gulf above runners-up City.

As such, Klopp helped end the Reds' long and arduous wait for a league title.

4. Liverpool 7-0 Manchester United

Arguably Klopp's single most-memorable result as Liverpool manager came at the end of the 2022-23 season as his side made mincemeat of their rivals in the big derby clash at Anfield.

With goals flying in from all over the place, the Reds ultimately amassed the biggest ever win in the history of the fixture while a brace from Mohamed Salah amid the melee saw the Egypt international forward become the club's all-time leading Premier League goal scorer.

5. Instant karma

Along with all the success, there have been many comical moments involving Klopp. One of the most amusing must surely be the instant karma he was served last season when an angry dressing down of the fourth official during a game against Tottenham was cut short by a pulled hamstring.