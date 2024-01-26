FIFA has announced that the three-year ban on all football-related activities for former Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) chief Luis Rubiales has been upheld on appeal for his actions following the Women's World Cup final in August.

The ban was initially handed down in October for behaving "in a manner contrary to the principles enshrined under article 13 of the FIFA Disciplinary Code."

Rubiales kissed forward Jenni Hermoso on the lips, grabbed his crotch, and threw another player over his shoulder in the aftermath of Spain's 1-0 win over England in Sydney.

Luis Rubiales was suspended by FIFA in August for the non-consensual kiss with Jenni Hermoso. THOMAS COEX/AFP via Getty Images

"After analysing the submissions presented to it and conducting a hearing, the Appeal Committee decided to dismiss the appeal, and to confirm the sanction imposed upon Mr Rubiales," the FIFA statement said.

"The findings of the decision passed by the Appeal Committee were notified today to Mr Rubiales. In accordance with the relevant provisions of the FIFA Disciplinary Code, he has 10 days in which to request a motivated decision."

According to FIFA, a motivated decision would see the findings of the committee published by the governing body.

Article 13 of FIFA's Disciplinary Code relates to "offensive behaviour and violations of the principles of fair play," and includes "behaving in a way that brings the sport of football and/or FIFA into disrepute."

FIFA added the ban could be appealed again at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

On Thursday, a Spanish high court proposed that Rubiales stand trial for his actions.