West Brom and Wolves are forced back down the tunnel after supporters enter the pitch following disorder in the stands. (1:36)

The FA Cup match between West Bromwich Albion and Wolverhampton Wanderers at The Hawthorns on Sunday was temporarily suspended after fans entered the pitch following disorder in the stands.

Violence broke out among supporters after Wolves forward Mateus Cunha put the visitors from the Premier League 2-0 up. Police then entered the crowd, causing the referee to prevent the match from restarting.

A message on the screens inside the ground read: "Please return to your seats. Entering the field of play is a criminal offence."

Wolves defender Craig Dawson attempted to calm supporters before the players and staff from both teams went down the tunnel as police sought to restore order inside the stadium.

West Brom defender Kyle Bartley was seen summoning his family down from the stands as the players left the field.

Violence in the stands caused the FA Cup tie to be halted for 38 minutes as police attempted to restore order. DARREN STAPLES/AFP via Getty Images

After a 38-minute break in play, the teams returned to the field as it was announced the game would be resumed from the time Cunha's goal was scored.

Bartley was substituted for Erik Pieters when the game resumed.

West Brom and Wolves are local rivals, with the teams' respective stadiums located 11 miles apart in England's west Midlands. The game is referred to as the Black Country derby.

The match finished 2-0 with Wolves progressing to the FA Cup fifth round.

The English Football Association (FA) said the the incident was "completely unacceptable" in a statement released after the game.

"Safety and security are of the utmost importance, and the behaviour of those involved is dangerous and inexcusable. We will be investigating these serious incidents alongside the clubs and the relevant authorities, and the appropriate action will be taken."

The delay prompted officials to push back the draw for the fifth round -- originally scheduled for just before Liverpool's game against Norwich City at Anfield on Sunday -- to halftime of that match.

Information from Reuters contributed to this report.