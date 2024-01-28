Open Extended Reactions

Maidstone United turned in the result of the FA Cup, downing Ipswich Town in the fourth round. Stephen Pond/Getty Images

Maidstone United were drawn against either Sheffield Wednesday or Coventry City in the FA Cup fifth round as the lowest-ranked team in the competition missed out on a glamourous tie against Premier League opposition.

Wednesday and Coventry drew 1-1 on Friday, with a Feb. 6 replay ultimately deciding who Maidstone will face. The National League south side, managed by former Wolves defender George Elokobi, beat Championship club Ipswich Town on Saturday to become the first non-league team to reach the fifth round since 1978.

Elsewhere, holders Manchester City face a trip to Luton Town, while Liverpool and their outgoing manager Jurgen Klopp will face either Watford or Southampton.

Fifth round fixtures will be played on Feb. 28, with the final set for May 25 at Wembley.

The draw was delayed until halftime of Liverpool's home tie against Norwich City after Wolves' 2-0 win at West Brom earlier was interrupted by crowd trouble.

Draw in full:

Blackburn Rovers/Wrexham vs. Newcastle United

Chelsea/Aston Villa vs. Leeds United/Plymouth

Bournemouth vs. Leicester City

Liverpool vs. Watford/Southampton

Bristol City/Nottingham Forest vs. Newport County/Manchester United

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Brighton

Sheffield Wednesday/Coventry vs. Maidstone United

Luton Town vs. Manchester City

