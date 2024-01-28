Craig Burley says he understands why Jurgen Klopp has decided to call time on his job as Liverpool manager. (1:11)

Open Extended Reactions

Liverpool midfielder Curtis Jones said that Jurgen Klopp's decision to step down as manager at the end of the season is "sad news" and described the 56-year-old as the "dad of the whole city" following Sunday's 5-2 FA Cup fourth round win against Norwich City.

Jones opened the scoring for Klopp's team after 16 minutes against the Championship side, who equalised six minutes later through Ben Gibson before conceding further goals to Darwin Núñez, Diogo Jota, Virgil van Dijk and Ryan Gravenberch. Borja Sainz scored Norwich' second with a long-range effort while trailing 4-1.

- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, more (U.S.)

Liverpool's win secured a fifth round tie at home to either Watford or Southampton -- the Championship teams will meet in a replay after a 1-1 draw at Watford on Sunday -- to maintain hopes of success in four competitions this season.

But Jones, who has become a key player under Klopp this season, said that the manager's shock decision to leave the club has made the team even more determined to achieve a quadruple.

"The mind-frame is all the same, the only thing that has changed is that we now want to win even more," Jones told ESPN. "We had our goals at the beginning of the season and that was to come away with all four trophies that we're in.

"But now the news is out [about Klopp], we are even more hungry as a team.

"I'd say that he [Klopp] is the dad of the whole of the city, so of course it's sad news. It is what it is.

"He's a man and it's choice, but we have to respect that as well and carry on our journey."

Jurgen Klopp gave Curtis Jones his Liverpool debut in an FA Cup match against Wolves in 2019. OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images

Despite the magnitude of the news of Klopp's plans to leave, the atmosphere at Anfield was largely subdued during the game.

Klopp said that he wants the fans to show their support to the team rather sing about him as they chase success in four competitions.

"It was great for the fans to show their love to me and we need an atmosphere on the pitch," Klopp said after the game. "We need the crowd and for them not to think about the manager.

"I get it, it's very emotional. I just have to make sure that I don't get on that side of it. I said they don't have to do it because I know our relationship already. In the games, we need to be warriors and not celebrate the old man on the side lines.

"We need to forget it for a while and go for each opponent like crazy and that's what we want to do and the next chance is on Wednesday [against Chelsea].

"First match after the news and we can get used to it. Chelsea are in a good moment, it will be tough but let's make sure we are ready for that."