Manchester City striker Khadija Shaw netted her 13th Women's Super League goal of the season as her side grabbed a 2-0 win away to Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday, while Arsenal beat Liverpool 2-0 away from home behind goals from Vivianne Miedema and Caitlin Foord.

City's win keeps them second in the standings and keeps pressure on leaders Chelsea, while Arsenal are level on points with City but behind on goal difference.

The second-half strike by Jamaica international Shaw doubled City's advantage following an early own goal by Amy Turner. Martha Thomas came closest to scoring for Spurs, but her effort was ruled out for offside.

The win gives City 28 points after 12 games, three behind reigning champions Chelsea, who beat Brighton & Hove Albion 3-0 on Saturday.

At Prenton Park, Liverpool did well to hold Arsenal scoreless in the first half, but a deflected rocket from Miedema on the hour mark and a tap-in by Foord nine minutes later wrapped up the three points for the Londoners.

Vivianne Miedema missed 11 months of football with an ACL injury last year. Photo by Martin Rickett/PA Images via Getty Images

Earlier in the afternoon, Nikita Parris struck twice to give Manchester United a 2-1 win at home to Aston Villa, while fullback Janice Cayman got the only goal of the game as Leicester City edged Everton 1-0 on Merseyside.

At the bottom of the table, 11th-placed West Ham United eased their relegation fears as they carved out a tense 2-1 win over Bristol City, who are bottom of the 12-team league, in a game that featured 15 minutes of second-half stoppage time.