As the only debutants at the 2023 AFC Asian Cup, Tajikistan had already surpassed all expectations by reaching the round of 16.

On Sunday, they went one better as they held their nerve to see off United Arab Emirates 5-3 in a penalty shootout -- after a 1-1 draw between the two sides -- to book their place in the quarterfinals.

Next up for them will be the winner of Monday's last-16 tie between Iraq and Jordan, and it is likely to be another match where they will head into as underdogs.

But it is starting to look as though Tajikistan are daring any naysayers to write them off at their own peril.

Few certainly gave them a chance initially when the draw saw them pitted against Qatar, China and Lebanon -- only for them to pick up four points for what ultimately proved to be a comfortable second-place finish in Group A, with their only defeat a narrow 1-0 loss to the Qataris, who just happen to be hosts and defending champions.

Their performances in the group stage meant there were less who were assuming it would be a straightforward outing for UAE on Sunday, yet the Emiratis would have been regarded as favourites given they currently sit 42 spots above Tajikistan's standing of 106th in the FIFA world rankings.

As they have shown throughout the tournament so far with the brilliant Petar Šegrt at the helm, Tajikistan just do not know how to be overawed by the occasion or initimidated by any opposition.

Rustam Yatimov would emerge as Tajikistan's hero on Sunday as a smart save to deny Caio Canedo from the spot would pave the way for a 5-3 win in the penalty shootout -- which sent them through to the AFC Asian Cup quarterfinals. Adam Nurkiewicz/Getty Images

They took to the field with their usual expansive 4-4-2 formation with Alisher Dzhalilov the creative lynchpin in his false nine role, while Ehson Panjshanbe and Shervoni Mabatshoev were tearing down the flanks from the opening whistle.

It was however one of their defensive stalwarts who handed them the lead on the half-hour mark -- the imposing Vakhdat Khanonov venturing into the opposition box to good effect as he headed home the opening goal.

Tajikistan would go on to create numerous opportunities to consolidate their lead but would be let down either by hesitancy or panic as the finishing touch for a second goal eluded them, with the otherwise excellent Dzhalilov spurning the best opening.

Then, it looked like the bubble was finally about the burst and their profligacy would come back to haunt them.

Five minutes into stoppage time, Khalifa Al-Hammadi would emulate Khanonov by making his way for a set piece and netting a dramatic equaliser with a clever backward header.

As the game went into extra-time, UAE were in the ascendancy.

Tajikistan coach Petar Šegrt has been gaining plenty of plaudits at the 2023 AFC Asian Cup for his team's fearless displays on the pitch, as well as his colourful behaviour off the pitch. KARIM JAAFAR/AFP via Getty Images

Having made a handful of defensive substitutions in a bid to hold on to the win in regulation time, Tajikistan were now bereft of their best attacking options.

While it was not exactly "backs against the wall", it looked like it would be the Emiratis that would prevail if there was to be a winner in the added 30 minutes.

Ultimately, the Tajikistanis would hold on for to take the tie to the lottery of the shootout.

It was there where goalkeeper Rustam Yatimov emerged as the hero with a crucial save to keep out the opposition's second attempt by Caio Canedo, eventually paving the way for a Alisher Shukurov -- a 21-year-old with only one cap to his name prior to the start of the tournament -- to show composure beyond his year as he fired home the winning spot-kick.

The tests will only get tougher from here.

If they do get past either Iraq or Jordan, the semifinals will pit them up against one of the continent's powerhouses in the form of Australia, South Korea or Saudi Arabia.

Yet, even with it being their first time gracing the biggest stage Asian football has to offer, Tajikistan just have no fear.

Time will tell how far Tajikistan get in their Asian Cup debut, but it should not come as too much of a surprise if they actually believe they can go all the way.