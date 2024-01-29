Gab & Juls discuss Jürgen Klopp's future after announcing he will leave Liverpool at the end of the season. (1:44)

Virgil van Dijk has cast doubt over his future at Liverpool following Jurgen Klopp's announcement that he will leave the club at the end of the season.

Asked if he saw himself being part of the club once Klopp leaves, Van Dijk said: "That's a big question -- I don't know.

"The club will have a big job on their hands. That is well known. To replace the manager and replace not only the manager, the staff is leaving, and there are so many things that will change.

"So the club has a big job on its hands and I am very curious which direction that will go in. But when that will be announced we will see our situation. I can't say much about it."

The Netherlands international, who joined the Merseyside club in 2018, has been a stalwart in the Klopp era that has seen the club win the Champions League in 2019 and and the Premier League in 2020 -- the club's first league title for 30 years.

He won the FA Cup and Carabao Cup in 2022 and following Jordan Henderson's move to Al Ittihad last summer was named club captain.

Virgil van Dijk has cast doubt over his future at Liverpool once Jurgen Klopp leaves at the end of the season. Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Like Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk has just 18 months to run on his contract but he has said his focus remains on giving Klopp a trophy-laden send-off this season.

"Obviously it will be the end of Jurgen Klopp's era," he said. "I am very glad that I am still part of it. That is why I don't like to speak about it. I am still part of it.

"That is my main focus and we will see at the end of the season. Hopefully, we have the success that we all dream of and fight for each day and, by then, there will probably be more clarification for what the club wants for the future and then we will see."

The 5-2 win over Norwich in the FA Cup on Sunday keeps Liverpool in the hunt for four trophies this season. They are top of the Premier League, five points clear of second-place Manchester City, and face Chelsea in the Carabao Cup final on Feb. 25. Their opponents in the Europa League round of 16 are yet to be announced.