Inter Miami and Adidas reveal new 'easy pink' home kit

Inter Miami have unveiled their new primary kit for the 2024 MLS season which is due to get under way on Feb. 21.

As Lionel Messi, Luis Suárez, Sergio Busquets, Jordi Alba et al continue to limber up for their first MLS campaign on the same roster, Inter have revealed that the Barcelona old boys will be playing in a vivid pink shirt (a slightly deeper shade than last year's hue) with simple black trim, black shorts and pink socks.

Nicknamed the "2getherness Jersey," the top features a number of subtle details such as the M-shaped knit in the fabric and the club motto written in the two most commonly spoken languages in Miami; in English ("Freedom to Dream") on the nape of the neck and in Spanish (Libertad Para Soñar") on the lower hem.

Inter Miami also have a new sponsor front and center on their jersey for 2024 after signing a deal with Royal Caribbean International, the world's largest cruise line. As such, the club will bear the company's crown and anchor crest across their midriff.

While Messi is undoubtedly still their star man, the Herons pressed new signing Suarez into modeling their latest home strip. However, it will be worn for the first time overseas as Inter travel to Saudi Arabia to face Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr this week as part of the club's first ever international tour.

The blush-coloured kit will finally receive its home debut when Inter face Messi's boyhood club Newell's Old Boys in a pre-season friendly at the DRV PNK Stadium on Feb. 15.