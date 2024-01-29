Craig Burley believes Marcus Rashford "needs to have a look at himself" after being left out of Man United's FA Cup squad. (2:21)

Open Extended Reactions

Marcus Rashford will be available for selection for Manchester United's Premier League fixture against Wolves on Thursday after holding clear-the-air talks with manager Erik ten Hag.

Ten Hag spoke to Rashford alongside football director John Murtough and Rashford's brother and agent, Dwaine, after the England forward was pictured visiting a Belfast nightclub last week.

- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, more (U.S.)

Rashford was asked to explain the trip and clarify the timing of his visit in a meeting at Carrington on Monday.

A statement released by the club later on Monday read: "Marcus has taken responsibility for his actions. This has been dealt with as an internal disciplinary matter, which is now closed."

On Friday, the club was under the impression Rashford had visited Belfast on Wednesday night ahead of a scheduled day off on Thursday. There have since been reports he was there on Thursday night before informing United he was too ill to train on Friday.

He missed training on Friday and Saturday and was not in the squad for the 4-2 win over Newport County in the FA Cup on Sunday. Rashford was, though, able to train at Carrington on Sunday.

It's not the first time Rashford has run into trouble with Ten Hag after the 26-year-old attended a birthday party in a Manchester nightclub just hours after a 3-0 defeat to Manchester City in October.

Ten Hag branded the incident "unacceptable" and Rashford apologised. The England forward was also dropped for a game at Wolves last season after arriving late for a team meeting.

Rashford has struggled for form this season, scoring just four times in 26 appearances. He was also dropped to the bench for games against Chelsea and Bournemouth in December following a poor performance in the 1-0 defeat at Newcastle United.

A source has told ESPN that Rashford trained as normal on Monday and will be available for United's next game against Wolves at Molineux on Thursday.