Do Japan finally have the man to fire them to Asian Cup glory in Ayase Ueda?

As Japan look to claim a record-extending fifth AFC Asian Cup crown that has eluded them since they were last victorious in 2010, one issue that has hampered them in recent times has been the role of main striker.

For the seemingly never-ending supply line of visionary playmaker and silky-skilled wingers they boast, producing a truly potent focal point in attack has proven elusive.

And, as Japan continue their ongoing Asian Cup campaign on Wednesday with a round of 16 clash against Bahrain, perhaps they might have found the answer.

That Japan coach Hajime Moriyasu brought four options to Qatar despite only playing with one main forward suggests that he too is undecided over who the best man to lead his attack is.

The fact that he has then fielded different players in the No. 9 role in each of Japan's three group stage games thus far further highlights how the first two that were given a chance -- Mao Hosoya and Takuma Asano -- perhaps did not quite get the job done, with the latter technically not even an out-and-out striker but more a versatile option that is arguably more effective from a wider position.

All that could now have changed after Japan's final Group D outing.

A 3-1 win over Indonesia was inspired by a two-goal display from Ayase Ueda, who had also got on the scoresheet after coming off the bench in their opening 4-2 victory over Vietnam.

There was nothing overly fancy in the manner in which he grabbed his brace: his first being a calmly-dispatched penalty into the top corner, while his second was a simple finish after he was found unmarked at the back post by a perfectly-placed low cross from Ritsu Doan.

Although Japan coach Hajime Moriyasu has started with different strikers in their three games thus far at the 2023 AFC Asian Cup, Ayase Ueda is the only one to have gotten off the mark -- with his three goals also making him his side's leading scorer. Markus Gilliar - GES Sportfoto/Getty Images

Yet, it was his overall display that would have been reassuring to Moriyasu.

Ueda led the line well and toiled away manfully even if often found himself outnumbered as the lone striker.

His off-the-ball movement and strong hold-up play would lead to a foul inside the area by Jordi Amat that paved the way for Ueda to open the scoring from the spot, while it was more intelligent movement in the first place that allowed him to be in acres of space to double his tally.

Moriyasu is notorious for being a chronic tinkerer but surely even he could not find a reason to replace Ueda in his next starting XI.

Not just for this tournament, which Japan will still hope is the one that ends the now 14-year wait to be crowned champions of Asia again, Ueda's promising showing also bodes well for their future.

This is a man who has come through Japan's youth ranks from as far back as 2017 and, while he cannot exactly be considered a late bloomer, neither has he stormed onto the scene in the way that Shinji Kagawa or Takefusa Kubo did.

Ueda's consistent displays with boyhood club Kashima Antlers in the J1 League would eventually see him move to Belgian Pro League outfit Cercle Brugge -- where a single season which reaped 23 goals would then earn him last summer's big transfer to reigning Eredivisie champions Feyenoord.

Ask anyone to name a few prominent Japanese players currently plying their trade in Europe and, chances are, Ueda's name might not even be mentioned.

In spite of his two goals against Indonesia, what really made Ayase Ueda stand out were his strong hold-up play, intelligent off-the-ball movement and defensive pressure from the front -- as the opposition just could not negate his industry. Etsuo Hara/Getty Images

Others like Kaoru Mitoma, Wataru Endo and Takumi Minamino are far more recognisable, but this is a man with a growing reputation and -- at the age of 25 -- should soon be coming into his prime.

There is a concern that Ueda might still not prove to be as prolific as Japan would need from their main man in attack if they are to take the next step and not just be among the leading sides in Asia, but the world.

At times, his best value comes from his industry rather than his output -- not dissimilar to Shinji Okazaki or Yuya Osako, the last two players who really nailed down the No. 9 role in the Samurai Blue lineup for a prolonged period.

With just one goal so far for Feyenoord this season, there are certainly areas where Ueda can still improve -- but this will only come with the confidence that grows with familiarity from increased game time.

It is no different at international level and now that Ueda has gotten a feel for the Asian Cup -- and produced a fine showing at that -- he has to be Japan's best option in attack until he proves otherwise.

As peculiar as it would be if it did actually happen, it is not completely unthinkable that Moriyasu will go full circle and give his full complement of strikers a go by giving an opportunity to Daizen Maeda -- the last one yet to start a game -- against Bahrain.

Still, even though it has not been a perfect campaign so far, maybe Moriyasu -- based on his team's last performance -- does not need to fix what is not broken.

Even though only time will tell if they go all the way, perhaps Ueda is the man that Japan should just stick with in spearheading their charge at this Asian Cup.