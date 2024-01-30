Memphis Depay gets on the scoresheet for Atletico Madrid (0:53)

Moise Kean's proposed loan move from Juventus to Atlético Madrid has collapsed due to discrepancies in his medical evaluation, sources have told ESPN.

The Italian forward was set to join Atlético for the remainder of the season.

Kean, 23, has not featured for Juve since Dec. 8 due to a shin injury.

Atlético were hopeful Kean would be able to play in their busy month of February.

Sources have told ESPN that Atleti doctors, having examined the player, believe Kean will need at least one month to be fit.

Hence, Atlético have decided against signing Kean in this transfer window.

An Italy international, Kean spent two seasons on loan at Juve from Everton before the Turin giants signed the player on a permanent transfer in July 2023.

He has not scored in 12 league appearances since.

Atletico, meanwhile, are considering signing Valencia's Gabriel Paulista to strengthen their defensive line following the departure of Caglar Söyüncü and the injury of José María Giménez.

Soyuncu joined Fenerbahce on a six-month loan on Monday while Giménez will be sidelined for a few weeks after sustaining a muscular injury at the weekend.

Should the deal be completed, Paulista will become Atlético's third winter reinforcement.

Atlético have signed Belgian midfielder Arthur Vermeeren from Antwerp and Romania goalkeeper Horatiu Moldovan from Rapid Bucharest.

Atlético are alive in three competitions. They are third in LaLiga, 11 points adrift of league leaders Girona but have a game in hand.

The Rojiblancos take on Athletic Club in the Copa del Rey semifinals on Feb. 7 before taking on Inter Milan in the round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League.