Transfer Talk: Man United, Chelsea mull moves for Braithwaite

Open Extended Reactions

The winter transfer window is now open in Europe, and there are plenty of moves in the works and gossip swirling around. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Blues, United in surprise move for Braithwaite

Chelsea and Manchester United are both eyeing up a potential swoop for Espanyol striker Martin Braithwaite, suggests The Sun.

Braithwaite joined Espanyol from Barcelona in 2022 and has put together an impressive season in Spain's second division, notching 11 goals, which has attracted the attention of the Premier League giants.

However, the report reveals that due to an unusual clause in his contract, both United and Chelsea would prefer to wait until the summer before they look to strike a deal. It is reported that the Denmark international has a £6 million release clause in his contract which expires in July. If Espanyol remain in LaLiga 2, Braithwaite can depart for just £500,000, whilst promotion would allow the former Middlesbrough forward to leave for free.

United are reportedly eager to add to their forward options, with the Red Devils struggling for a consistent source of goals. Midfielder Scott McTominay is United's top goal-scorer in the Premier League this season, with six goals, which highlights the need for coach Erik ten Hag to add more firepower up front.

Meanwhile, Chelsea are enduring similar goal-scoring woes. The Blues have managed just 35 goals in the Premier League this season, with only Manchester United scoring less in the top 10 teams of the English top-flight.

- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, more (U.S.)

Former Middlesbrough striker Martin Braithwaite could make a surprise return to England before the transfer window slams shut. Pedro Salado/Getty Images

PAPER GOSSIP

- Aston Villa are close to securing a deal for Adelaide United goalkeeper Joe Gauci, reports Sky Sports News. The 23-year-old is understood to be on the cusp of finalising a move to the Premier League outfit, with Gauci currently at the Asian Cup with Australia. Gauci will likely provide back-up for Emiliano Martínez, strengthening the goalkeeping depth at Villa Park.

- Tottenham Hotspur are considering a late approach for AFC Bournemouth's Dominic Solanke, however, the Cherries are desperate to keep the forward, says The Sun. The report indicates that Spurs are willing to push through a £50m+ deal for the 26-year-old, who has netted 12 goals in the Premier League this season. Whilst Bournemouth are reluctant to part ways with Solanke, it is reported that they have identified potential replacements should they receive a lucrative offer.

- Fulham defender Tosin Adarabioyo has emerged as a potential option for Liverpool in the summer, reveals The Mirror. The 26-year-old reportedly caught the eye of Liverpool during their Carabao Cup semifinal clash and, with the defender out of contract in the summer, he represents an interesting option for the Reds. The report indicates that Fulham are content to wait to see what develops, and whilst the player is aware the Cottagers want to keep him, he has previously attracted the attention of the likes of AC Milan, which could signal a summer departure.

- Paris Saint-Germain are considering a summer approach for Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford, according to iNews. The report suggests that whilst United have no current plans to allow the England international to depart Old Trafford, PSG could consider another approach for the 26-year-old after trying to lure him to the club last summer. Rashford has struggled to impress this season, netting just four goals in all competitions.

- Hertha Berlin have reportedly agreed to bring Arsenal midfielder Bradley Ibrahim to the club on a permanent deal. Fabrizio Romano reports that the 19-year-old will secure a deal that will keep him with the German outfit until 2027, whilst Arsenal also have a sell-on clause, alongside appearance-based add-ons. As well as this, it is reported the Gunners have a "matching rights" clause, which would allow the north London club to match any future bid for the midfielder if they ever want to bring him back to the Emirates.

- Al Nassr have agreed AU$2m deal to sign Melbourne City left-back Aziz Behich on loan, according to ESPN's Joey Lynch. The 33-year-old will link up with the Saudi Pro League club after the Socceroos' Asian Cup campaign has concluded.