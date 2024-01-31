Herculez Gomez explains why he believes Nottingham Forest would be the best option for Gio Reyna this transfer window. (1:54)

Why Herculez Gomez likes Nottingham Forest as best option for Gio Reyna (1:54)

Open Extended Reactions

Giovanni Reyna is to arrive at Nottingham Forest on Wednesday with a view to completing a loan through to the end of the season, sources have told ESPN.

United States player Reyna, 21, will have his medical later on Wednesday with talks at an advanced stage between his club Borussia Dortmund and Premier League side Forest. Sources added there is an option for a permanent transfer included in the loan deal.

- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, more (U.S.)

ESPN was told earlier in January that Reyna was determined to leave Dortmund in this window. ESPN reported earlier this month that the 21-year-old has been offered to multiple clubs already in this window: Wolverhampton Wanderers, Marseille, Monaco and Lyon in France; Real Sociedad, Sevilla and Villarreal in Spain; and Portugal's Benfica.

He has hardly played for the team this season, appearing for just 336 minutes in 13 games in all competitions. Both Sevilla and Marseille held strong interest in Reyna.

Along with agent Jorge Mendes and father Claudio, Reyna was trying to find the best move possible, either on loan or on a permanent basis. Dortmund wanted around €15 million ($16.3m) to transfer him, sources told ESPN.

Reyna, who joined the Bundesliga club in 2019, is under contract at Dortmund until June 2025.

Reyna has made 24 appearances for the USMNT, registering seven goals and three assists.

Information from ESPN's Julien Laurens contributed to this report.