Aziz Behich has 58 international caps for Australia. Masashi Hara/Getty Images

DOHA, QATAR -- Australia defender Aziz Behich has said he could not pass on the chance to join Cristiano Ronaldo, Marcelo Brozović, and Sadio Mané at Saudi Pro League side Al Nassr, with the deal to secure a loan move from Melbourne City completed in less than 24 hours.

Behich, 33, was announced as a deadline-day acquisition at Al Nassr on Tuesday evening, joining the Saudi Pro League side alongside the returning David Ospina as Seko Fofana, Abdullah Mado, and Khalid Al-Ghannam departed to join Steven Gerrard's Al-Ettifaq.

Sources have told ESPN that City secured a $2 million (AUS) loan fee for the services of Behich, who will bolster his new side's Asian Champions League campaign.

"It happened fast for me as well," Behich told reporters from Socceroos camp in Doha. "I just got a call yesterday and then escalated from there. The interest went to City and then for me, it was just an opportunity that I couldn't pass on.

"I'm grateful for it. I'm excited about it and I'm thankful for City for letting me take this chance.

"It happened very late last night, pretty much towards the end of the window, so everything was pretty rushed.

"I've tried to stay away from the social media part for now but I know they've got a massive fan base over there and I've watched games of them this year.

"With how good the Saudi league's going and growing, I'm really excited to be a part of it."

Al Nassr sit second in the Saudi Pro League, which is scheduled to resume on Feb. 7 after pausing for the Asian Cup, which the Saudi national team was knocked out of overnight after a dramatic penalty shootout loss to South Korea.

Ronaldo leads the league in goals and assists, with 20 and nine respectively, and Behich said he was looking forward to playing with the Portuguese superstar.

"I've always admired his game," he said. "I don't know how much it's sunk in right now, being in [Australia] camp and trying to focus here with the job I've got to do here. Once I get there, I think it'll really sink in.

"Last night was pretty exciting, letting the family know and I didn't know when it would get released, but they wanted it out as soon as possible. It's all done and dusted now so yeah, once my job's done here, I think I'll be able to enjoy that moment."

Behich has only been at Melbourne City since last August, having returned to the Australian club on a two-year deal after spending a decade in Europe with clubs such as PSV Eindhoven, İstanbul Başakşehir, and Dundee United.

Behich confirmed that he intended to return to his hometown after his loan stint and insisted he had plenty to contribute to his new side.

"I've always said throughout my career, it hasn't always been about money," he said. "I just want the best career possible. I've knocked back opportunities in earlier days for money moves.

"It was just about where I can play my best football. Obviously, I'm 33 but I feel great, I've looked after my body pretty well, and I've never had injuries in my career to keep me out of a training session. I take it very seriously.

"I feel great. I've played every minute for Melbourne City this year, and going into [the Asian Cup], I've played every minute for the national team.

"Age is just a number if you take care of your body. So I've got plenty left in the tank and I'm always motivated. So until that goes away I think I'll keep kicking."

City overnight announced that they had signed former Socceroo James Jeggo on a deal through the 2024/25 season, with an option to extend until the 2025-26 season.